Arctic Monkeys have begun work on new album with eye toward 2018

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Arctic Monkeys have confirmed work on a new studio album with an eye toward a 2018 release.

The news comes from, of all places, motorcycle magazine For the Ride, which recently profiled Arctic Monkeys bassist and avid biker Nick O’Malley. The interview took place “the day before recording began on the eagerly anticipated sixth album, started at a secret location in September.” O’Malley said the goal was to have the album out next year, because “if it isn’t, we’ve got problems.”

It’s been four years since the release of Arctic Monkeys’ fifth full-length, AM, which marks the longest duration between albums in the band’s career. In the time since then, frontman Alex Turner released a new album with The Last Shadow Puppets and drummer Matt Helders contributed to Iggy Pop’s Post Pop Depression.

