At the Drive-In and Death From Above to tour together in Europe

Death From Above photo by David Brendan Hall/At The Drive-In photo by Heather Kaplan

At the Drive-In resurfaced in April with in•ter a•li•a, their first album in 17 years. On the heels of an appearance at Riot Fest, the El Paso rockers are about to embark on an international leg that includes stops in Japan, Australia, and the UK with Royal Blood. The post-hardcore legends aren’t stopping there, however. Today, they have announced a new 2018 European tour with another group who just completed their own comeback, Death From Above.

The jaunt kicks off in late February and will take the bands through Germany, France, the UK, and more. Mexican garage punk band Le Butcherettes will also be joining the tour.

After dropping the 1979 from their name, Death From Above released their first album in over a decade, Outrage! Is Now, earlier this month. They’re set to tour across North America behind the album from October through December with Beaches before linking up with At the Drive-In.

Check out At the Drive-In and Death From Above’s respective complete itineraries below.



At the Drive-In 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Tokyo

09/22 – Osaka, JP @ Namba Hatch

09/24 – Nagoya, JP @ Club Quattro

09/28 – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall *

09/29 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion *

10/01 – Wollongong, AU @ Yours and Owls Festival

10/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Eatons Hill Hotel and Function Centre

11/13 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Cardiff ^

11/14 – Reading, UK @ Rivermead Leisure Complex ^

11/16 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

11/17 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^

11/18 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham ^

11/20 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace ^

11/21 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace ^

11/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace ^

11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro ^

11/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham ^

11/26 – Dublin, UK @ 3Arena ^

11/28 – Bournemouth, UK @ Bournemouth International Centre ^

11/29 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre ^

02/22 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz #

02/23 – Geneva, CH @ L’Usine #

02/25 – Wiesbaden, DE @ The Schlachtof #

02/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle #

02/28 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia #

03/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle Hamburg #

03/03 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

03/05 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal #

03/07 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 #

03/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton #

03/10 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy Newcastle #

03/12 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham #

03/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Machester #

03/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glagow #

* = w/ Le Butcherettes

^ = w/ Royal Blood

# = w/ Death From Above and Le Butcherettes

Death From Above 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/19 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Center *

10/20 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

10/23 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall *

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

11/02 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

11/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

11/08 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

11/10 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

11/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

11/13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues *

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo *

11/17 – Berkley, CA @ The UC Theatre *

11/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

11/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

11/23 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *

11/24 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre *

11/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brian’s Event Centre *

11/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

12/02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

* = w/ the Beaches

# = w/ At the Drive-In and Le Butcherettes