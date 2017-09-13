BadBadNotGood reteam with Colin Stetson for “Confessions Pt III”: Stream

BadBadNotGood photo by Philip Cosores

Back in 2014, BadBadNotGood released their track “Confessions”. They were joined by Colin Stetson to follow it up on last year’s IV with “Confessions Pt II”. Now, the Canadian improvisational jazz group and the American saxophonist extraordinaire have reteamed for the third entry in the song trilogy, “Confessions Pt III”.

This time out, BadBadNotGood and Stetson have combined their reed skills for a track that’s equal parts frenetic and introspective. It comes and goes on some thoughtful sax backed by a steady rhythm, but the middle part of the seven-minute cut is a swarm of sound. Take a listen below.

IV is currently up for the Polaris Prize, competing against Leonard Cohen (You Want It Darker), The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie (Secret Path), Weaves (Weaves), and Feist (Pleasure).