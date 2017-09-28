Banks releases new single “Underdog”: Stream

After a summer filled with festival appearances — Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, WayHome — Banks has returned with a new single. It’s called “Underdog” and sees the Los Angeles R&B/pop singer reuniting with producer Al Shux, who previously had a hand in 2014’s “Drowning” and last year’s “Fuck With Myself”.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Banks noted that the track came together during a very specific state of mind. “I was in a really ferocious mood,” she said of “Underdog”, which features a load of stabbing synths. “There’s a beast inside of me that I haven’t let out fully. And I still haven’t, but I’m allowing it to poke its head above the water a little bit more. And I feel like that feels free, and that’s why I feel so free right now.”

Take a listen below.

Hear her full interview with Zane Lowe, in which she discusses hitting the studio with Atlanta songwriter/rapper 6LACK and the possibility of collaborating with Marilyn Manson. “I respect him a lot. We’ve talked about it. Maybe.”

Banks’ last full-length was 2016’s The Altar. In April, she put out a single titled “Crowded Places”.