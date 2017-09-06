Beck debuts new song “No Distraction”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Originally intended for release last year, Beck will finally release his new album, Colors, on October 13th. Singles from the LP — including “Wow”, “Dreams”, and “Up All Night” — have been appearing as far back as 2015, but only “Dear Life” has been shared since the record was officially announced. Now it turns out another new track called “No Distraction” was quietly debuted by KCRW radio over the weekend.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2017)

“No Distraction” is a Police jam for the modern technophile, those of us with our heads in our phones instead of looking up at the person in front of us. Speaking to Q last fall, Beck described the song as being about how “anybody who has a phone or computer lives with the distractions pulling you this way and that. We haven’t figured out how to have access to everybody and everything all the time and how it affects us physically and neurologically. Or at least I haven’t. My analogy to friends has been that I feel as if somebody has removed the front door of my house, permanently.”

Take a listen to “No Distraction” by skipping to the 20:14 mark below (via The Future Heart).