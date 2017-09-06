Beck shares wild video for new song “Up All Night”: Watch

Beck is releasing his 13th studio album, Colors, October 13th, and today he’s whetted appetites with the release of a surrealistic, fun video for his highly danceable track “Up All Night”. The video concerns a young lady whose asthma inhaler transforms her into some sort of magnetic armor wearing superhero whose primary objective is traversing the scene of a wild party in order to rescue her passed out friend who has over imbibed and soiled himself after passing out on a pool table.

The fun clip was directed by CANADA, a London and Barcelona based collective of directors, and sees our brave heroine battle her way through the out of control party whose attendees are incredibly lit and behaving as though they’ve all been using the mysterious drug Sparkle from Twin Peaks: The Return. Peeps are barfing, there’s a makeout room that resembles the one from Fiona Apple’s “Criminal” video, powders are spilled, someone passed out whilst using a lamb as a pillow, and a few partygoers even hurl bottles at our hero—and yet, she persists. It’s a super fun video and jibes perfectly with the beat driven song’s sentiments.

“Up All Night” follows “Wow”, “Dear Life” and “No Distraction”, all of which seem to signify the new record will be a drastic shift in mood from the Grammy winning Morning Phase’s somber tones and subject matter. You can pre-order Colors, one of our most anticipated records of the fall, right here. Revisit the video for “Wow”, which features an appearance from Beck’s children, below.