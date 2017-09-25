Belle and Sebastian share video for “We Were Beautiful”, plus 2018 tour dates: Watch

Belle and Sebastian resurfaced in July with “We Were Beautiful”, their first piece of new music since 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance. Now, they’ve released a video for the song, and a press release hints that more new music is on the way.

“Life experienced at different speeds as the city wakes up over a Saturday morning,” reads a YouTube description of the sunny, yet melancholy, video, which was directed by Blair Young. It was filmed “throughout Glasgow, from Crookston in the south-west, through the City Centre to Easterhouse and Cranhill.” Watch it above.

Belle and Sebastian also announced a headlining tour of Europe for 2018, which kicks off in Belgium in early February and wraps in Dublin in late March. See the full slate of dates below.

Belle and Sebastian 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/04 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Diver City

10/05 – Osaka, JP @ Big Cat

02/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

02/06 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

02/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

02/09 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolox

02/11 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal

02/12 – Zurich, CH @ X tra limmathaus

02/13 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

02/14 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

02/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

02/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

02/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre

02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ DK Studio 1

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery

02/23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Studios

03/06 – Cornwall, UK @ Truro Hall

03/08 – Cardiff, Wales, UK @ Millennium Centre

03/09 – Aberystwyth, Wales, UK @ Arts Centre

03/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall

03/13 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

03/15 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

03/16 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/17 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic

03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/16 – London, UK @ Troxy

03/20 – York, UK @ Opera House

03/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage

03/23 – Perth, SL @ Concert Hall

03/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

03/26 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar St

03/27 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar St