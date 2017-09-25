Belle and Sebastian share video for “We Were Beautiful”, plus 2018 tour dates: Watch

Belle and Sebastian resurfaced in July with “We Were Beautiful”, their first piece of new music since 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance. Now, they’ve released a video for the song, and a press release hints that more new music is on the way.
“Life experienced at different speeds as the city wakes up over a Saturday morning,” reads a YouTube description of the sunny, yet melancholy, video, which was directed by Blair Young. It was filmed “throughout Glasgow, from Crookston in the south-west, through the City Centre to Easterhouse and Cranhill.” Watch it above.
Belle and Sebastian also announced a headlining tour of Europe for 2018, which kicks off in Belgium in early February and wraps in Dublin in late March. See the full slate of dates below.
Belle and Sebastian 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/04 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Diver City
10/05 – Osaka, JP @ Big Cat
02/05 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
02/06 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
02/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
02/09 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolox
02/11 – Luxembourg @ Rockhal
02/12 – Zurich, CH @ X tra limmathaus
02/13 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
02/14 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon
02/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
02/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
02/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre
02/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ DK Studio 1
02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery
02/23 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Studios
03/06 – Cornwall, UK @ Truro Hall
03/08 – Cardiff, Wales, UK @ Millennium Centre
03/09 – Aberystwyth, Wales, UK @ Arts Centre
03/10 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Bridgewater Hall
03/13 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
03/15 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
03/16 – London, UK @ Troxy
03/17 – London, UK @ Troxy
03/19 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic
03/20 – London, UK @ Troxy
03/20 – York, UK @ Opera House
03/22 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage
03/23 – Perth, SL @ Concert Hall
03/24 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
03/26 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar St
03/27 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar St