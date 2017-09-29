Beyoncé sings in Spanish on remix of J Balvin’s “Mi Gente”: Stream

Beyoncé has jumped on the new remix of Colombian raggaeton singer J Balvin’s new remix ‘f “Mi Gente”, which itself is a remix of French producer Willy William’s “Voodoo Song”. Bey drops a few bars in Spanish, but there is one very relevant verse in English. After lines about her swag and perhaps JAY-Z’s 4:44 (“If you really love me, make an album about me”), she sings, “”Life up your people/ From Texas, Puerto Rico/ Dem Islands to Mexico.”

That’s a reference to the numerous natural disasters that have struck those regions in recent weeks. Beyoncé isn’t just bringing awareness through the track, however, as she’s also donating all her proceeds from the song to relief efforts. “I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean islands,” reads a note on her website. She also linked to her BeyGOOD Foundation page to direct fans to organization working on relief efforts, including her own campaign to aid the Houston victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Check out the lyric video for the “Mi Gente” remix above.