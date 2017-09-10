Beyoncé visits her childhood Houston church to aid Hurricane Harvey victims

Beyonce’s hometown of Houston was recently ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. On Friday, Queen Bey, her mother Tina and her friend and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams visited St. John’s Church in H-Town to pass out food and speak with those affected by the hurricane. The church has a very special place in Beyonce’s heart, as it’s both her childhood church and the place a young Bey belted out her first solo.

“I just want to say that I’m home. This church is my home. I was maybe nine or 10 years old the first time I sat where my daughter’s sitting. I sang my first solo here,” a tearful Knowles told the crowd during an emotional speech. “This today is a celebration of survival. Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y’all are safe, that your children are safe. The things that really matter are your health and your children, and your family and your life.”

After both Tina and Beyoncé spoke from the stage, they joined Williams on the food line and helped pass out meals to around 400 people, something Tina documented on Instagram:

On September 12th, Beyoncé, will be among the many celebrities appearing on a telethon for the victims of Harvey entitled Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, which will air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC as well as stream live on social media. If you’d like to help out there are several funds going for the folks affected by Harvey, like this one started by Houston’s mayor. Best of luck to both those affected by Harvey as well as those in Hurricane Irma’s current path.