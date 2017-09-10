Beyoncé visits her childhood Houston church to aid Hurricane Harvey victims

Beyonce’s hometown of Houston was recently ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. On Friday, Queen Bey, her mother Tina and her friend and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams visited St. John’s Church in H-Town to pass out food and speak with those affected by the hurricane. The church has a very special place in Beyonce’s heart, as it’s both her childhood church and the place a young Bey belted out her first solo.
“I just want to say that I’m home. This church is my home. I was maybe nine or 10 years old the first time I sat where my daughter’s sitting. I sang my first solo here,” a tearful Knowles told the crowd during an emotional speech. “This today is a celebration of survival. Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y’all are safe, that your children are safe. The things that really matter are your health and your children, and your family and your life.”
After both Tina and Beyoncé spoke from the stage, they joined Williams on the food line and helped pass out meals to around 400 people, something Tina documented on Instagram:
Wow !! How great was this day ? this is our third stop first we went to St. John’s and along with Pastor Rudy . Beyonce Sponsored a luncheon for 400 folks some of the people affected by harvey and had a short program motivation to try tol encourage them and love on them. Second stop we went to the George R Brown convention center , where we talk to some of the residents about the needs and toured the facility Third stop we traveled to accompany one of lHouston’s Best real life Heroes Trae That Truth to serve food to the residents of this complex ! This man delivers supplies that were donated by generous people like you . It was fun unloading the truck and organizing the sizes . Please keep the donations coming! .❤️❤️ Thats Michelle Williams at the beginning of line, serving the chicken , Beyonce on Green beans and me on bread duty. Ingrid over there serving deserts.
On September 12th, Beyoncé, will be among the many celebrities appearing on a telethon for the victims of Harvey entitled Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, which will air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC as well as stream live on social media. If you’d like to help out there are several funds going for the folks affected by Harvey, like this one started by Houston’s mayor. Best of luck to both those affected by Harvey as well as those in Hurricane Irma’s current path.