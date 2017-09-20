Bibio announces new album, shares “Phantom Brickworks III”: Stream

UK producer Stephen Wilkinson, aka Bibio, is releasing a new album on November 3rd. It’s called Phantom Brickworks and follows A Mineral Love from 2016.

Due out through Warp Records, the LP was written, produced, and performed by Bibio. In a press statement, he described his eighth LP to date as “a collection of mostly improvised musical pieces, that for some years now, have provided me with a mental portal into places and times — some real, some imaginary, some a combination of both.”

“Human beings are highly sensitive to the atmospheres of places, which can be enhanced or dramatically altered when you learn about the context of their history,” he added. “Echoes and voices can sometimes be heard, in some way or another. Places sometimes have things to say.”

As a peek into this “mental portal,” Bibio has shared the first single, “Phantom Brickworks III”. It’s an ambient, calming piece painted with slight shimmers of piano. The song comes with a visual (also helmed entirely by the artist) featuring similarly peaceful-looking forest trails.

Check it out below.

Phantom Brickworks Artwork:

Phantom Brickworks Tracklist:

01. 9:13

02. Phantom Brickworks

03. Pantglas

04. Phantom Brickworks II

05. Capel Celyn

06. Phantom Brickworks III

07. Ivy Charcoal

08. Branch Line

09. Capel Bethania