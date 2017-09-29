Big K.R.I.T. drops first new track in two years, “Confetti”: Stream

There hasn’t been much out of Mississippi MC Big K.R.I.T. since he dropped 2015’s It’s Better This Way. He shared a series of freestyles last summer, but hasn’t delivered a true solo track in almost two years. That changes today with the release of his newest single, “Confetti”.

Producer Camper provides a menacing beat that looms with trapping electronic percussion and a piano line that would make John Carpenter’s ears perk up. K.R.I.T comes in with bars that, as a press release puts it, allude to “the topic of false pretenses around success.” “Got the win, I want the record, nigga/ What’s a crown if you protect it, nigga?” he asks on the chorus. “What’s a name if they don’t respect it, nigga?/ Nah, your confetti ain’t even heavy.”

Check out “Confetti” below.