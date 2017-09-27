Bill Murray to star in Cubs World Series movie

No one was happier than Bill Murray when his beloved Chicago Cubs lifted their 108-year curse by winning the 2016 World Series, making him an obvious choice to star in the inevitable movie about the improbable run. It seems like the actor has found the role he was born to play, as Deadline reports Murray is in talks to star as idiosyncratic manager Joe Maddon in the upcoming feature film, Teammate,

(Read: 1908 in Pop Culture, AKA The Last Time the Chicago Cubs Won a World Series Title)

The sports movie is based on retired catcher David Ross’ book, Teammate: My Journey In Baseball And A World Series For The Ages, and is set to be directed by Australian director Shane Abbess (Gabriel, The Osiris Child). Ram Getz and John Corcoran penned the screenplay, while Chicagoan Ted Field will produce through Radar Pictures.

As The Playlist points out, Murray is infamous for being difficult to nail down for projects, so his participation is far from a done deal. That being said, it’s hard to imagine he’d turn down the opportunity to relive fall 2016.