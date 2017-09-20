Billy Corgan announces new film Pillbox, shares trailer: Watch

Billy Corgan has announced a new film project called Pillbox. Written and co-directed by Smashing Pumpkins frontman alongside Linda Strawberry, it’s soundtracked entirely by Corgan’s upcoming album, Ogilala.

“I thought it was a different approach to listening to an album, to watch it in essence with a related, albeit non-linear, silent movie,” Corgan shared in a statement. “Art is art. And together the two pieces create a work unto itself.”

Watch the fantastical trailer for Pillbox up above, which features war footage and what appears to be previously unheard music, presumably off Ogilala.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2017)

Pillbox will premiere in select theaters beginning the first week of October; find all the dates below. Ogilala, which was produced by renowned studio genius Rick Rubin, arrives in stores October 13th.

Recently, Corgan dusted off rare Smashing Pumpkins songs during a performance at his Chicago tea house. He has more tour dates lined up for the fall.

Pillbox 2017 Screenings:

10/05 – London, UK @ Royal Society of Arts

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Feliz Theatre

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Music Box Theatre

10/12 – New York, NY @ Tribeca Screening Room