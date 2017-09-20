Billy Corgan performs rare Smashing Pumpkins songs at his Chicago teahouse: Watch

Smashing Pumpkins mastermind Billy Corgan kicked off the publicity campaign for his upcoming solo album, Ogilala, late last month. And over the last month, he’s come up with a fan-pleasing way to promote the scheduled tour behind the release by live-streaming himself performing rare Pumpkins tracks from the piano at his own Madame ZuZu’s Teahouse in Chicago.

With the tour set to kick off October 14th (a day after the record’s release) in Brooklyn, Corgan teased fans with a number of live rarities. If Setlist.fm is to be believed, that included the first performance of Siamese Dream song “Sweet Sweet” since 1994, the first “Smiley” since 1993, the first “I Fall” since 1998, and the first “Daydream” in almost a decade. It also might be the first-ever public performance of “Vanilla”, a deep demo cut from the Mashed Potatoes box set. Corgan also performed the Ogilala lead single, “Aeronaut”.

(Read: Top 21 Songs About Nostalgia)

All this revisiting of Gish and Siamese-era tracks might not be that surprising considering Corgan has said the new Smashing Pumpkins album he’s working on revisits those styles. Either way, the solo performances of these rare tracks are something fans are going to want to see, so watch “Sweet Sweet” above, and the rest down below (via Alternative Nation).

“Daydream” and “Snail”:

“Vanilla”:

“I Fall”:

“Smiley” and “Aeronaut”: