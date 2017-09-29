Billy Corgan shares video for new song “The Spaniards”: Watch

Photo by Alpha Pan

Billy Corgan has a new solo album on the way called Ogilala. The Rick Rubin-produced collection is due out October 13th, and today, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman has revealed a fresh track in “The Spaniards”.

Similar to lead single “Aeronaut”, the song unfolds like a melancholy trip through a dreamlike state. “Take me as I am,” Corgan can be heard softly singing.

Its accompanying video follows suit, comprised of sobering war footage and fantastical illustrations. If the clip looks familiar, it’s because it features scenes pulled from Corgan’s upcoming Pillbox film, which is soundtracked by Ogilala. The entire visual project, “inspired by a hero’s journey,” was written by Corgan and directed by Linda Strawberry. Check out “The Spaniards” video below.

Pillbox will premiere in select theaters next month and Corgan will tour behind Ogilala beginning October 14th.