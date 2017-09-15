Björk premieres new single “The Gate”: Stream

Photo by Santiago Felipe

Earlier this month, Björk announced the release of a new single called “The Gate”, which marks the first track from her upcoming, as-yet-untitled new album. The single was originally set for a September 18th release, but it seems Björk couldn’t wait any longer, as she’s now unveiled the song in full. Take a listen below. A limited-edition 12-inch vinyl will be available beginning September 22nd.

“‘The Gate’ is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way,” Björk said of the single in an interview with Dazed. “[My previous album] Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love — but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.”

(Read: Top 50 Songs of 1997)

A music video for “The Gate” looks to also be on the horizon. Filmed recently in Los Angeles by longtime visual colleague Andrew Thomas Huang, it sees Björk “wearing a bespoke dress designed by Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and a headpiece by regular collaborator James Merry.”

Due out in November, Björk has described her Vulnicura follow-up as her “Tinder album,” adding that it’s “about being in love. Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia… I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.” Pre-orders for the new album are ongoing.