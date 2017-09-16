Björk reveals stunning custom Gucci dress made for upcoming “The Gate” video

Over the past few weeks, Björk has been slowly but surely trickling out information about her upcoming album, Utopia, due out in November. After treating fans to the lead single, “The Gate”, on Thursday night and revealing the album’s title on Friday, the Icelandic singer has shared new details about the custom Gucci dress made for the accompanying video.

“The design by #AlessandroMichele took approximately 550 hours to make, and an additional 320 hours for the embroidery,” Gucci revealed through Instagram. “The dress’s fabrics include 5 meters of pleated iridescent PVC plastic material, 3 meters of PVC iridescent strips and 20 meters of pleated lurex organza.”

Check out detailed photos of the dress below.

The music video for “The Gate” was filmed by longtime visual colleague Andrew Thomas Huang and will also see Björk wearing a headpiece by regular collaborator James Merry. The clip will premiere September 18th at 5 a.m. GMT via Nowness, but people in the London can preview it in person on Saturday and Sunday from 10am-6pm at The Store Studios.

Check out stills from the clip below.