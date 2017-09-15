Björk reveals title of new album: Utopia

Last night, Björk treated fans to the release of her new single, “The Gate”. Now, she’s revealed the title of the album from which the song appears. Utopia, due out in November, marks Björk’s ninth album to date and follow-up to 2015’s Vulnicura.

Björk revealed the album’s title during a Q&A with Nowness which came in anticipation of Monday’s premiere of her music video for “The Gate”. You can watch the full interview below.

Björk previously described Utopia as her “Tinder album,” adding that it’s “about being in love. Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia… I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.” Pre-orders for the new album are ongoing.

Listen to “The “Gate” below.