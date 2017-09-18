Björk shares wondrous video for “The Gate”: Watch

Björk is due to release her new album Utopia this November, and tonight she’s dropped the music video for its lead single, “The Gate”. It was directed Andrew Tomas Huang, who says the clip is “the first glimpse into Björk’s utopia. The doorway lies within the wound [Björk’s 2015 album] Vulnicura, which now appears transformed into a prismatic portal channeled between the chests of two lovers. Not lovers in the quotidian romantic sense, but in a broader cosmological way. As a throughway into Bjork’s new album, ‘The Gate’ is a declaration of hope sung by a woman refracted and re-formed into a luminous whole.”

The video features Björk wearing a custom Gucci gown that took over 500 hours to make and an additional 320 hours to embroider. It was designed by Alessandro Michele.