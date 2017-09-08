Björk to release new album in November

Photo by Santiago Felipe

Björk hinted last month that her new album would be out “very soon.” Thanks to a fall music preview guide from the New York Times, we now know how soon: The as-yet-untitled LP is due out this November through One Little Indian.

Previously, the Icelandic artist described her Vulnicura follow-up as her “Tinder album,” adding that it’s “about being in love. Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia…I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.” The Times’ corresponding write-up reaffirms this:

“Bjork’s next album turns to hope, new love and a search for utopia. It’s an airy, full-length collaboration with her co-producer Arca, the Venezuelan musician with an ear for edgeless electronic sounds and jolting beats.”

A firm November release date hasn’t yet been disclosed, but we’ll get a taste of the LP come September 18th, when lead single “The Gate” is expected to drop. A music video helmed by frequent collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang is also reportedly on the way.

Pre-orders for the new album are ongoing. Let the countdown begin.