Bleachers perform with Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen on MTV Unplugged: Watch

Earlier this month, MTV revived its long-running acoustic performance series, MTV Unplugged. One of the featured music acts was Jack Antonoff’s project, Bleachers, who played at the legendary Stone Pony venue in the singer’s home state. During the set, Antonoff was joined by his close collaborators Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen for an acoustic rendition of “Hate That You Know Me” from his recent full-length, Gone Now.

The trio’s easy chemistry was evident during the performance of the synth-heavy track as the two female singers bopped along to the beat side-by-side while waiting for their cue. Although the original version of the song only featured Jepsen, Lorde’s vocals are a natural fit. Watch it up top.

Later on, Antonoff played “Shadow” from 2014’s Strange Desire with another assist from Jepsen. Meanwhile, Lorde joined him on the piano on their collaborative track, “Don’t Take the Money”.

Check out additional Bleachers performances of “Everybody Lost Somebody” and “I Wanna Get Better” below.

Antonoff co-produced Lorde’s triumphant sophomore album, Melodrama. He also produced Taylor Swift’s recent single, “Look What You Made Me Do”. Following 2016’s Emotion: Side B, Jepsen has released two new songs this year: “Cut to the Feeling” and “Runaways”.