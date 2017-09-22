Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Blondie perform “Long Time” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Another late night performance of the pop-rock icons' latest track

by
on September 22, 2017, 10:40am
0 comments

Photo via Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Back in May, Blondie appeared on Fallon to perform their Pollinator single, “Long Time”. Last night, Debbie Harry and co. returned to NBC to deliver the song to late night audiences once again, this time from the set of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

“Long Time” was co-written by Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, but it’s Harry who really sells it in a live setting, her stage presence consistently active and engaging. There’s a reason she’s been a pro in this business for decades. Check it out up above.

Previous Story
Depeche Mode cover David Bowie’s “Heroes” for 40th anniversary: Watch
No comments
More Stories