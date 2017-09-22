Blondie perform “Long Time” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Photo via Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Back in May, Blondie appeared on Fallon to perform their Pollinator single, “Long Time”. Last night, Debbie Harry and co. returned to NBC to deliver the song to late night audiences once again, this time from the set of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Long Time” was co-written by Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes, but it’s Harry who really sells it in a live setting, her stage presence consistently active and engaging. There’s a reason she’s been a pro in this business for decades. Check it out up above.