Blood Orange shares new song “BOWERYLDN EDIT 6 15 SEPTEMBER”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

In July, Dev Hynes announced he’d begun working on a new Blood Orange album, the follow-up to 2016’s impressive Freetown Sound. To tide fans over in the meantime, he’s just posted a fresh track to SoundCloud.

Dubbed “BOWERYLDN EDIT 6 15 SEPTEMBER”, it’s a nearly five-minute song produced by Hynes himself. It also features horn and flute arrangements from Jason Arce, a multi-instrumentalist who provided saxophone on both Freetown Sound and Blood Orange’s 2013 album, Cupid Deluxe. “Wanna see me before you go/ Wanna see me before you go,” Hynes sings. “I’ve been walking on my silence/ Drowning you in diamonds, fading out the violence.”

Hear it below.

Previously, Hynes launched a new project called VeilHymn and contributed to Blondie’s latest LP, Pollinator.