Bob Dylan announces US fall tour with Mavis Staples

Bob Dylan recently wrapped up one of summer’s most anticipated tours, but already he’s looking to hit the road once again. The singer-songwriter has mapped out a US fall tour featuring fellow music legend Mavis Staples as opener.

Set to launch October 13th in Southern California, the trek extends through mid-November and includes stops in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Omaha, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Boston. It’s in continued support of Dylan’s Triplicate, his first-ever triple album released back in March.

(Read: The 10 Greatest Sophomore Albums of All Time)

In June, Dylan finally delivered his Nobel Peace Prize lecture. A new Dylan-focused documentary, Trouble No More, is scheduled to premiere at the New York Film Festival later this month. Staples, meanwhile, just announced If All I Was Was Black, a new album co-written and produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Bob Dylan 2017 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal

10/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan Hotel

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater #

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater #

10/21 – Denver, CO @ 1STBank Center #

10/23 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center #

10/24 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium #

10/25 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena #

10/28 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #

10/29 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium #

11/01 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre #

11/03 – Akron, OH @ EJ Thomas Hall #

11/05 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre #

11/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall #

11/08 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum #

11/10 – Richmond, VA @ Coliseum #

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre #

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Tower Theatre #

11/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

11/16 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena #

# = w/ Mavis Staples

Revisit his Triplicate cover of Frank Sinatra’s “I Could Have Had You”: