Bon Iver schedules new tour stretching into early 2018

Photo by Philip Cosores
Bon Iver has been touring extensively behind its latest album, 22, A Million. Even more dates have now been announced, including a run of East Coast shows in December and a string of Texas and Mexico concerts in January. See the updated itinerary below.
Over the weekend, Bon Iver appeared at Ireland’s Sounds From a Safe Harbour Festival. In addition to the band’s own set, Justin Vernon joined The National for several songs.
Bon Iver 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
09/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
09/21 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
09/22 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
09/23 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
09/25 – Blackpool, UK @ Blackpool Opera House
09/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Playhouse
09/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Playhouse
10/14-15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Festival of Disruption
10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
11/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
11/04 – Ashville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
11/08 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
11/10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
11/12 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/13 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/14 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
12/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National
12/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
12/06 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
12/07 – Providence, RI @ The Vet’s
12/08 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
01/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
01/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
01/23 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
01/27 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex
01/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC