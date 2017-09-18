Bon Iver schedules new tour stretching into early 2018

Photo by Philip Cosores

Bon Iver has been touring extensively behind its latest album, 22, A Million. Even more dates have now been announced, including a run of East Coast shows in December and a string of Texas and Mexico concerts in January. See the updated itinerary below.

Over the weekend, Bon Iver appeared at Ireland’s Sounds From a Safe Harbour Festival. In addition to the band’s own set, Justin Vernon joined The National for several songs.

Bon Iver 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/19 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

09/21 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/22 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/23 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

09/25 – Blackpool, UK @ Blackpool Opera House

09/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ Playhouse

09/28 – Edinburgh, UK @ Playhouse

10/14-15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Festival of Disruption

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

11/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

11/04 – Ashville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/08 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/10 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/12 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/13 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/14 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

12/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12/03 – Richmond, VA @ The National

12/04 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

12/06 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

12/07 – Providence, RI @ The Vet’s

12/08 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

01/20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

01/21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

01/23 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

01/27 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Citibanamex

01/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC