Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon joins The National for five songs in Ireland: Watch

This weekend saw both Bon Iver and The National performing at Ireland’s Cork Opera House as part of the Sounds From a Safe Harbour Festival. Though they were scheduled for separate days, members of each band shared the stage with the other, including Justin Vernon appearing for five songs during The National’s set on Saturday.

Vernon came out for Sleep Well Beast cuts “Turtleneck” and “Guilty Party”, as well as High Violet songs “Afraid of Everyone” and Terrible Love” and Boxer’s “Slow Show”. The set also included a cover of Cat Powers’ “Maybe Not”. You can watch the entire concert up above, with Vernon’s entrance occurring at the 42-minute mark.

The day prior to The National’s concert saw Bon Iver headlining the same stage. During that performance, Aaron and Bryce Dessner joined the band for “33 ‘God'” and “The Wolves (Act I and II)”. You can watch that go down at the 1:06:00 mark below.