Brand New perform Science Fiction tracks live for the first time: Watch

Photo by Ben Kaye

Brand New kicked off their fall tour this past Saturday at San Bernadino’s inaugural High & Low Festival. The show marked the Long Island rockers’ first since releasing their fifth — and possibly final — album, the excellent and chart-topping Science Fiction.

Alongside fan favorites, such as “Jesus”, “Sic Transit Gloria… Glory Fades”, and “Soco Amaretto Lime”, they offered up the live debut of a handful of Science Fiction tracks. The 17-song setlist saw Brand New absolutely tear through LP cuts “Same Logic/Teeth”, “In the Water”, “Lit Me Up”, “Can’t Get It Out”, “Out of Mana”, “137”, and “451.”

Check out fan-caught footage down below. Brand New’s much-anticipated tour continues tonight at the Warfield in San Francisco.

“Same Logic”:

“Lit Me Up”:

“Out of Mana”:

“In the Water”:

“Can’t Get It Out”:

“137”: