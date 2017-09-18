Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Brian Wilson shares peppy new song “Run James Run”: Stream

One of two previously unreleased tracks featured on the Beach Boy's upcoming compilation album

by
on September 18, 2017, 12:50pm
0 comments
photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

Photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

Playback: The Brian Wilson Anthology is a new compilation centered on the solo career of Brian Wilson. Due out September 22nd via Rhino Records, the collection comes packaged with two previously unreleased tracks.

One of those, titled “Some Sweet Day”, was released earlier this month, unearthed from Wilson archives dating back to the ’90s. Now, the Beach Boys legend has returned with the second, “Run James Run”, which was penned specifically for the anthology. Peppy and peppered with bright harmonies, it’s a pleasant tune to close out the summer.  Check it out below (via Pitchfork).

(Read: 10 New Musical Guests for The Simpsons)

Amidst this new release, Wilson is also still on the road touring behind the iconic Pet Sounds’ 50th anniversary.

Previous Story
David Lynch turned down Nine Inch Nails’ song for Twin Peaks, because it wasn’t “aggressive and ugly” enough
No comments
More Stories