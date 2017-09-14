Broken Social Scene’s new “Skyline” video features lots of peanut butter and Foreigner: Watch

Broken Social Scene returned with their first album in seven years, Hug of Thunder, this past June. Now, they’ve broken off a music video for one of the record’s highlights, “Skyline”.

Directed by the band’s own Kevin Drew, the clip follows Brendan and Dimitri Karakostas on their “quest for momentary survival.” Among the necessities for such a mission: a big ol jar of peanut butter, a uniquely strong friendship, and actual hangouts with the one and only Foreigner. Check out the fun, heartwarming clip visual up above.

Previously, BSS dropped a potty humor-filled video for “Vanity Pail Kids”. The Canadian indie rockers are due to kick off their North American tour tomorrow.