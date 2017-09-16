Bruce Springsteen joins Paul McCartney at Madison Square Garden: Watch

Back in 2012, Paul McCartney brought out Bruce Springsteen as a surprise guest during a concert at London’s Hyde Park. The historic moment ended prematurely however, as promoters pulled the plug after their performance went past curfew. It took five years, but the duo finally got a chance to reconnect onstage, this time during Macca’s concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. And this time, the collaboration went off without incident; in fact, they performed “I Saw Her Standing There” not once, but twice. Watch fan-shot footage above.

McCartney has another show at MSG on Sunday as part of his ongoing One On One Tour. Springsteen, meanwhile, is prepping for his Broadway residency, which begins next month.