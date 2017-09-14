Burial premieres new 10-inch single, “Rodent”: Stream

Reclusive dubstep producer Burial has kept a surprisingly consistent profile this year, having released a two-song EP, a remix of Goldie’s “Inner City Life”, and a collaboration with Zomby over the past 12 months. Now, he’s back again with a new 10-inch single.

At just four-and-a-half minutes, “Rodent” is a relatively tight offering from Burial, with a bouncy, drowsy beat underscoring ethereal synths, vocal loops, and horn samples. On the B-side is Kode9’s anxious remix, which slices and dices the samples while speeding up the tempo. Listen to both tracks below.

The “Rodent” 10-inch single is out September 22nd via Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.