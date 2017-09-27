Cardi B and G-Eazy perform “No Limit” on Fallon: Watch

Featured photo via NBC

Earlier this week, Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” topped the Billboard charts to become the No. 1 song in the country. In addition to dethroning Taylor Swift, the song’s meteoric rise also solidified her name in the history books: Cardi B became only the second female MC to release a solo single that claimed the top spot.

Continuing on with her momentum, the Bronx-born rapper appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “No Limit”, her joint track with G-Eazy (the song’s other collaborator ASAP Rocky was sadly absent). Although the segment was aired with a vintage black-and-white filter, Cardi B’s fabulous and assertive radiance still managed to shine through. After all, they can’t fuck with her if they wanted to. Check it out above.

“Bodak Yellow” was also recently remixed with the help of Kodak Black.