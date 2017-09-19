Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Cardi B shares new “Bodak Yellow” remix featuring Kodak Black: Stream

Following cosigns from Beyoncé and Janet Jackson

by
on September 19, 2017, 11:28am
0 comments

With every passing day, it seems Cardi B’s star power only grows stronger. Recently, the New York-bred rapper met up with Beyonce, then received a neat cosign from Janet Jackson. Cardi B’s fanbase has been doing its part, too, to keep the momentum rolling — many have been on a mission to dethrone Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” on the Billboard charts.

Further proving that she isn’t slinking away from the limelight any time soon, Cardi B has shared a new remix of hit single “Bodak Yellow”. It features additional bars from “Tunnel Vision” rapper Kodak Black.

Hear it below.

Cardi B previously collaborated with ASAP Rocky and G-Eazy on a song called “No Limit” and contributed to Juicy J’s new Highly Intoxicated mixtape.

Previous Story
“Weird Al” Yankovic, Finn Wolfhard, John Stamos to star in live staging of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Next Story
Justice’s NSFW video for “Pleasure” is softcore art porn: Watch
No comments
More Stories