Cardi B shares new “Bodak Yellow” remix featuring Kodak Black: Stream

With every passing day, it seems Cardi B’s star power only grows stronger. Recently, the New York-bred rapper met up with Beyonce, then received a neat cosign from Janet Jackson. Cardi B’s fanbase has been doing its part, too, to keep the momentum rolling — many have been on a mission to dethrone Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” on the Billboard charts.

Further proving that she isn’t slinking away from the limelight any time soon, Cardi B has shared a new remix of hit single “Bodak Yellow”. It features additional bars from “Tunnel Vision” rapper Kodak Black.

Hear it below.

Cardi B previously collaborated with ASAP Rocky and G-Eazy on a song called “No Limit” and contributed to Juicy J’s new Highly Intoxicated mixtape.