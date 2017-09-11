Carly Rae Jepsen unveils new song “Runaways”: Stream

Photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

Carly Rae Jepsen had a surefire Song of the Summer contender with the playful Emotion leftover, “Cut to the Feeling”. The track saw the light of day thanks to Jepsen’s voiceover role in the animated film, Leap!. It turns out the Canadian pop singer also recorded an original song specifically for the movie called “Runaways”, as Stereogum points out.

Perhaps as a result, the track doesn’t share the ’80s pop inspiration which makes the Emotion sessions songs so great. Instead, it’s a generic ballad that even Jepsen’s exuberance can’t bring to life and features awful lyrics such as “We could do the things we promised, we would always do/ Take a train to Timbuktu, we could join the circus.” Huh?

Check it out below.

Revisit “Cut to the Feeling” below: