Celebrating David Bowie tribute tour set for 2018

Several key David Bowie collaborators and former band members will hit the road early next year to celebrate the Man Who Fell to Earth and forever changed music.

Aptly titled, “Celebrating David Bowie,” the 20-date tour will feature King Crimson’s Adrian Belew (who played on 1979’s Lodger and the 1990 Sound & Vision Tour) and guitarist Gerry Leonard (who appeared on 2002’s Heathen, 2003’s Reality and toured with Bowie in support of both albums), along with Let’s Dance/Serious Moonlight tour bassist Carmine Rojas, Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, Sting’s son Joe Sumner, Guatemalan singer Gaby Moreno, and producer Angelo Bundini (aka Scrote), who organized the outing.

The tour follows a string of tribute concerts staged in the immediate aftermath of Bowie’s death, featuring surprise guests including Sting, Gary Oldman, Seal, Perry Farrell, The B-52’s Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Gavin Rossdale, La Roux, Corey Taylor, and Ian Astbury, among others. More “amazing surprises” are planned for the forthcoming outing, Scorte told Rolling Stone, adding, “I don’t like to give away too much detail but I will say that we will perform all the very biggest Bowie songs you’d expect plus many favorites we didn’t play last time from Space Oddity all the way up to Blackstar. We’ll touch on everything one way or another.”

See the tour schedule below:

Celebrating David Bowie 2018 Tour Dates:

02/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring Sun

02/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

02/12 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/13 – Albany, New York @ The Egg

02/16 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

02/17 – Montreal QC @ M Telus

02/18- Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/19 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

02/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

02/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

02/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

02/25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

02/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

02/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

03/04 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center

03/06 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

03/07 – Mesa, AZ @ Ikeda Theater

03/10 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall

03/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater