Chance the Rapper debuts new song on Colbert: Watch

Believe it or not, Chance the Rapper hadn’t performed or released any new solo material in 2017. That changed Monday, however, as the Chicago MC appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to debut a new, untitled track featuring Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar. Written only a few days ago, it’s an introspection on Chance’s rapid rise to fame amid an specially turbulent period in our country’s history. Watch footage of the performance above.

In an interview prior to the performance, Chance told Colbert that he’s spent time in the studio “cooking up some yammers—they’re honestly great.” He also discussed the possibility of him one day running for Mayor of Chicago (probably not), his ongoing campaign to support Chicago public schools, his spirituality, and more.

(Read: Chance the Rapper’s Best Fireworks are Metaphorical)

Despite staying quiet on the solo front, Chance hasn’t stood still this year. He guested on DJ Khaled’s chart-topping hit, “I’m the One”, appeared on his brother Taylor Bennett’s track “Gimme a Call”, and joined Jamila Woods on her song “LSD”. The Coloring Book rapper also donated $2.2 million to Chicago public schools and played just about every major festival imaginable, including a headlining set at Lollapalooza.