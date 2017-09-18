Chance the Rapper raps about television at 2017 Emmy Awards: Watch

The 69th annual Emmy Awards began with host Stephen Colbert singing a musical number called “Everything is Better on TV.” The skit featured many of this year’s nominees — including Chance the Rapper. The Chicago MC spit a brief freestyle about his love of television, but one with a message. “I like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in fact I’m addicted. But where the cop show where one gets convicted? I miss the classics, I still think Mash rocks, but if Hawkeye can be a soldier, why not Laverne Cox?” he raps. “I get it the finales that got you focused, just record the show and try to show up at the protest.” Watch below.

Chance was nominated for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his SNL song “Last Christmas”, but lost to Common, Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins, who won for “Letter to the Free” from the Ava DuVernay’s 13th.