Charles Bradley diagnosed with liver cancer, cancels all upcoming tour dates

Photo by David Brendan Hall

After being diagnosed with stomach cancer at the age of 67, Charles Bradley rebounded and within six months had undergone treatment and announced a return to the road. His tour this fall was set to take him all over the world, from Brooklyn and Chicago to England, Germany, and Portugal. Unfortunately, it turns out Bradley wasn’t quite ready to come back as he has now canceled all of his remaining tour dates for the fall.

While his cancer hasn’t returned to his stomach following treatment, it has affected his liver. After feeling “run down during recent tour dates,” Bradley sought help and found it best to focus on his continued treatment and recovery.

“I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true,” he says in a statement. “When I come back, I’ll come back strong, with God’s love. With God’s will, I’ll be back soon.”

It’s a shame, too, as Bradley is an incredible live performer. We wish him the best on his journey.

Watch Bradley’s recent live performance for Seattle’s KEXP: