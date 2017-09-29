Charli XCX performs “Boys” while surrounded by boys on Fallon: Watch

Featured photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Summer has come and gone, but the hits of the season are still ringing in our ears. Last night, Charli XCX brought her contender for song of the summer to late night with a performance of “Boys” on Fallon. While she wasn’t accompanied by the gaggle of all-star hunks that helped make the track’s video a viral smash, she was flanked by clean-dressed gents shirking gender stereotypes. Imagine a group of guys having a sleepover where they did themselves up in outlandish makeup, played with giant stuffed animals, and checked themselves out in hand mirrors all night — that’s essentially what the performance was. Check out the replay up above.

Charli’s forthcoming third album, the follow-up to 2014’s Sucker, has still yet to be formally announced, though Fallon mentioned it would be out next year. Earlier this year, however, she dropped a mixtape named Number 1 Angel.