Charlotte Gainsbourg and Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes are lifelong lovers in “Deadly Valentine” video: Watch

Actress/musician Charlotte Gainsbourg has made her upcoming album, Rest, a rather guest-heavy affair. The IRM follow-up includes appearances from Sir Paul McCartney, Owen Pallett, Connan Mockasin, and Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the latter of whom co-wrote and produced the title track. Even Gainsbourg’s videos for the album involve added star power, as the clip for her latest single, “Deadly Valentine”, features Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange).

The song was produced by SebastiAn and, as Gainsbourg explains in a press release, “mixes wedding vows with an offbeat tone.” For the video, she chose to reflect this unusual romance by showing the lifelong courtship of her and her lover, here portrayed by Hynes. We follow them from playful young scamps to teenaged sweethearts right up to their wedding day — and beyond. “I wanted to express the idea of a lifetime engagement; a couple running to church, from childhood to old age, a lifetime path,” Gainsbourg went on to explain. “I asked my friend Dev Hynes if he would play my partner, and he very graciously agreed. It was fun finding our younger and older selves!” Watch the clip above.

Rest is out November 17th via Because Music. Gainsbourg is also set to appear in Tomas Alfredson’s British crime thriller The Snowman alongside Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Val Kilmer, and J. K. Simmons.