Charlotte Gainsbourg shares video for “Rest”: Watch

Last week, Charlotte Gainsbourg shared the Dev Hynes-featuring video for her latest track, “Deadly Valentine”. Today, she’s back with the visuals for her upcoming record’s initial single and title track, “Rest”.

The song itself was was co-written and produced by Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, while Gainsbourg takes the directing reigns on the accompanying video. The clip finds the musician/actress holed up in a bedroom recording studio that appears to be built in an old brick warehouse. A myriad of found footage scenes ranging from crying children to lovers to a kid floating away on balloons are spliced between shots of Gainsbourg gearing herself up to get to work. Take a look up above.

The follow-up to 2010’s IRM, Rest also features contributions from Sir Paul McCartney, SebastiAn, Owen Pallett, and Connan Mockasin. It’s out November 17th via Because Music.