Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Charlotte Gainsbourg shares video for “Rest”: Watch

Visuals for the title track to the singer/actress' upcoming new album

by
on September 25, 2017, 11:31am
0 comments

Last week, Charlotte Gainsbourg shared the Dev Hynes-featuring video for her latest track, “Deadly Valentine”. Today, she’s back with the visuals for her upcoming record’s initial single and title track, “Rest”.

The song itself was was co-written and produced by Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, while Gainsbourg takes the directing reigns on the accompanying video. The clip finds the musician/actress holed up in a bedroom recording studio that appears to be built in an old brick warehouse. A myriad of found footage scenes ranging from crying children to lovers to a kid floating away on balloons are spliced between shots of Gainsbourg gearing herself up to get to work. Take a look up above.

The follow-up to 2010’s IRMRest also features contributions from Sir Paul McCartney, SebastiAn, Owen Pallett, and Connan Mockasin. It’s out November 17th via Because Music.

Previous Story
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce new album, Who Built the Moon?, reveal 2018 tour dates
Next Story
Belle and Sebastian share video for “We Were Beautiful”, plus 2018 tour dates: Watch
No comments
More Stories