Christian Bale is eating “lots of pies” in preparation of playing former vice president Dick Cheney

Over the course of his career, Christian Bale has undergone several extreme body transformations; he lost 63 pounds for The Machinist, only to put on 100 pounds of muscle for Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. He gained a substantial amount of weight for American Hustle, then lost it in advance of his Oscar-contending role in Scott Cooper’s Hostiles. Now, in preparation of his starring role in Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic, Bale is once again packing on the pounds, and it shows.

Bale debuted his latest transformation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday. As he revealed to Variety, he’s been eating “lots of pies” in order to develop the former vice president’s body type.

Christian Bale says he's been eating "lots of pies" to look like former VP Dick Cheney for upcoming film #VarietyStudio presented by @att pic.twitter.com/kc6jxINLZZ — Variety (@Variety) September 12, 2017

The forthcoming biopic also stars Sam Rockwell as former president George W. Bush; Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife, Lynne; Steve Carell as former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld; and Bill Pullman as former vice president Nelson Rockefeller. Cheney marks McKay’s first film since the Academy Award-nominated The Big Short.