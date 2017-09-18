Christopher Owens’ new band Curls announce debut EP, share “Emotion”: Stream

Late last year, former Girls frontman Christopher Owens announced he’d started a new band called Curls. Since then, the trio, which is rounded out by Cody Rhodes and Luke Baće, performed their first show together in June as well as hit the studio. Now, Curls are prepping to release their debut EP, Vante.

Expected on shelves November 7th via Urban Scandal Records, the effort collects four tracks. It was recorded in both Santo Recording and Outland Studio in the Bay Area, where the group is based. Shane Stoneback is credited with assisting Curls on production, engineering, and mixing.

Ahead of the EP’s release, Curls have let loose a reverb-laden cut in “Emotion”. Take a listen below (via Pitchfork).

Prior to forming Curls, Owens released three solo albums: Lysandre in 2013, 2014’s A New Testament, and Chrissybaby Forever in 2015. Before Owens announced his departure in 2012, Girls issued two full-lengths, including 2015’s excellent Father, Son, Holy Ghost.

Vante EP Artwork:

Vante Tracklist:

01. Dynamite

02. Emotion

03. Golden Gate

04. Gentle and Kind

Curls have a batch of fall tour dates lined up, all of which take place in California.

Curls 2017 Tour Dates:

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Midway @ $

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

11/04 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s %

11/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic %

11/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room %

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom %

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

12/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

@ = w/ Deerhunter

$ = w/ Battles

% = w/ Cults