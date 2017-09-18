CHVRCHES cover Tegan and Sara’s “Call It Off”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Tegan and Sara are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough album, The Con, with a guest-heavy covers album aptly titled, The Con X: Covers. Due out October 20th via Warner Bros., it sees Ryan Adams, CHVRCHES, Hayley Williams of Paramore, Grimes, Shura, and more putting their own spin on the LP’s originals.

As a first preview, the sisterly duo has shared CHVRCHES’s rendition of “Call It Off”. “Lauren [Mayberry of CHVRCHES] was one of the first artists we approached for The Con X: Covers project,” Tegan Quin told Entertainment Weekly. “We are massive fans of CHVRCHES and the music they make. Lauren is an ally to the LGBTQ community and has been outspoken and political, so she fit the ethos of the project perfectly.”

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2017)

While Tegan and Sara’s original version of “Call It Off” is grounded in acoustics, Mayberry and the rest of CHVRCHES take a different approach, utilizing their ear for dreamy synthpop. “Their cover could not have been more unexpected and we think it’s beautiful,” added Tegan. “Our hope was that each artist would reinvent and reimagine each song, and they did not disappoint!”

Hear it below.

Warner Bros. will be donating net proceeds from the album to the Tegan and Sara Foundation supporting LGBTQ girls and women. Partial proceeds from Tegan and Sara’s The Con X: Tour will also support the foundation.

CHVRCHES, meanwhile, continue to log studio time as they work on the follow-up to 2015’s Every Open Eye.

The Con X: Covers Tracklist:

01. Ruth B. – “I Was Married”

02. MUNA – “Relief Next to Me”

03. Shura – “The Con”

04. Mykki Blanco – “Knife Going In”

05. PVRIS – “Are You Ten Years Ago”

06. Ryan Adams – “Back in Your Head”

07. City and Colour – “Hop a Plane”

08. Kelly Lee Owens – “Soil, Soil”

09. Bleachers – “Burn Your Life Down”

10. Hayley Williams of Paramore – “Nineteen”

11. Sara Bareilles – “Floorplan”

12. Shamir – “Like O, Like H”

13. Trashique (GRIMES X HANA) – “Dark Come Soon”

14. CHVRCHES – “Call it Off”