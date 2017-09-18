Circuit des Yeux previews new album with entrancing song “Black Fly”: Stream

On October 20th, Haley Fohr will return with a new Circuit Des Yeux album, Reaching For Indigo. Her fifth under the alias, it follows In Plain Speech, one of the best LPs of 2015.
The forthcoming effort was co-produced by Fohr and Cooper Crain. According to a press release, its eight songs reference a mysterious “moment that fell down in the life of Haley Fohr on January 22, 2016.”
Lead single “Paper Bag” has already been shared with fans; today, Fohr has unlocked another in “Black Fly”. Sprawling over seven minutes, it’s highlighted by cool, acoustic arrangements and Fohr’s voice, itself an entrancing instrument that holds so much within its notes. Take a listen below.
Reaching For Indigo Tracklist:
01. Brainshift
02. Black Fly
03. Philo
04. Paper Bag
05. A Story of This World Part II
06. Call Sign E8
07. Geyser
08. Falling Blonde
Fohr has a short leg of North American tour dates lined up for November.
Circuit des Yeux 2017 Tour Dates:
10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Bohemian National Cemetery
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Trinosophes
11/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel
11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
11/13 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
11/14 – Providence, RI @ AS220
11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall