Circuit des Yeux previews new album with entrancing song “Black Fly”: Stream

On October 20th, Haley Fohr will return with a new Circuit Des Yeux album, Reaching For Indigo. Her fifth under the alias, it follows In Plain Speech, one of the best LPs of 2015.

The forthcoming effort was co-produced by Fohr and Cooper Crain. According to a press release, its eight songs reference a mysterious “moment that fell down in the life of Haley Fohr on January 22, 2016.”

Lead single “Paper Bag” has already been shared with fans; today, Fohr has unlocked another in “Black Fly”. Sprawling over seven minutes, it’s highlighted by cool, acoustic arrangements and Fohr’s voice, itself an entrancing instrument that holds so much within its notes. Take a listen below.

Reaching For Indigo Tracklist:

01. Brainshift

02. Black Fly

03. Philo

04. Paper Bag

05. A Story of This World Part II

06. Call Sign E8

07. Geyser

08. Falling Blonde

Fohr has a short leg of North American tour dates lined up for November.

Circuit des Yeux 2017 Tour Dates:

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Bohemian National Cemetery

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ Trinosophes

11/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

11/13 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

11/14 – Providence, RI @ AS220

11/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall