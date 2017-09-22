Cold Cave shares new song “Glory” and video: Watch

After releasing the brooding “The Idea of Love” 7-inch last fall, Cold Cave’s Wesley Eisold has returned with a new song called “Glory” and its accompanying video.

The brooding track juxtaposes gliding, shimmery synths with Eisold’s despondent vocals. In the lyrics, however, it appears he may have found some hope. “Tonight’s the first night of my new life,” he sings. “Say goodbye to everyone I’ve ever known/ And we could spend the night together/ I could be you and you could be me too.” Check it out via the Amy Lee-directed video above.

Starting September 24th, Cold Cave will play a string of US tour dates before heading to Europe in support of The Jesus and Mary Chain. The performances will feature a full touring lineup including Eisold himself, Amy Lee, Max G. Morton, Nils Blue, and Ryan McMahon. Find the full schedule below.



Cold Cave 2017 Tour Dates:

09/24 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse *

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Metro – Cold Waves Festival

09/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

10/01 – Detroit, MI @ El Club %

10/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom %

10/05 – Aarhus, DK @ Vox Hall $

10/06 – Gothenburg, SE @ Trädgårn $

10/07 – Malmo, SE @ Babel

10/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Münchenbryggeriet $

10/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus $

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus $

10/13 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar $

10/14 – Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brewery $

10/15 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik $

10/17 – Dublin, UK @ Vicar Street $

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cloak and Dagger Fest

* = w/ Peaking Lights, Joe Cardamone’s Holy War

^ = w/ Drab Majesty, Ritual Howls

% = w/ Ritual Howls

$ = w/ The Jesus and Mary Chain