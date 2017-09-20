Consequence of Sound to live stream this weekend’s Audiotree Music Festival

This weekend, the Audiotree Music Festival goes down in Kalamazoo, Michigan, featuring performances from the likes of Noname, Lizzo, BadBadNotGood, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Pinegrove, Charly Bliss, Twin Peaks, and Smino, among others. And even if you can’t be there in person, you can still watch the festival live online.

All day Friday and Saturday, Consequence of Sound will be offering a live stream of the Audiotree Music Festival via our Facebook page. Tune in here, and check out the full schedule below.

Full disclosure: Consequence of Sound is an exclusive media partner of Audiotree Music Festival 2017.