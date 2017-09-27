Converge share punishing new single “Reptilian”: Stream

After dropping a scorching 7-inch EP this summer, Converge announced its first full-length album in five years with The Dusk In Us, which is due for release on November 3rd via Epitaph and Deathwish. With that announcement came “Under Duress”, the record’s first single.

Now, the band has released another song, “Reptilian”, which evokes feelings of dread with its ominous intro before segueing into a blast of pummeling drums, roaring guitars, and frontman Jacob Bannon’s emphatic vocals, which here oscillate between ear-shredding barks and his melodic wail. See a lyric video for it above.

The band is also hitting the eastern seaboard this December for a series of shows with cult favorites Pile and the D.C. indie rockers of Give. See the full schedule below.

Converge 2017 Tour Dates:

09/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

12/08 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall *

12/09 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus *

12/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus *

12/11 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage *

12/12 – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel *

12/13 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall *

12/14 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade *

12/15 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry *

12/16 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

* = w/ Pile and Give