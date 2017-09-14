Cut Copy share new album Haiku From Zero: Stream

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Next Friday, September 22nd, marks the release of Cut Copy’s newest album, Haiku From Zero. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in its entirety on NPR.

Haiku From Zero is the fifth full-length from the Australian electronic outfit and the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed Free Your Mind. Due out through Astralwerks, it collects nine new songs, including the early previews, “Airborne” and “Standing in the Middle of the Field”.

“So much of this album is about this mosaic of information, images that we’re surrounded by on a day-to-day basis,” singer Dan Whitword shared in a statement about the LP. “Sometimes it feels like overload, but there’s a weird random beauty in it. The idea of squeezing poetry form chaos was where the title of the album came from — the idea of finding something poetic in the overload.”

Later this month, Cut Copy will bring the album out on the road for a North American tour.

Haiku From Zero Artwork:

Haiku From Zero Tracklist:

01. Standing in the Middle of the Field

02. Counting Down

03. Black Rainbows

04. Stars Last Me a Lifetime

05. Airborne

06. No Fixed Destination

07. Memories We Share

08. Living Upside Down

09. Tired to the Weather