Daniel Craig wants Denis Villeneuve to direct the next James Bond film: Report

Denis Villeneuve’s career has been distinguished by his ultra-stylish direction, deliberate storytelling, and soupy pace, so it’s a bit odd the Canadian filmmaker’s found himself at the helm of so many big-budget franchises. His Blade Runner 2049 is on the verge of release, and his next project is a go at the overwhelming universe of Dune. Now, it appears he may be tapped to lend his talents to the cool, charismatic world of James Bond.

The Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye claims that while Villeneuve is being considered alongside Yann Demange and David MacKenzie for the gig, star Daniel Craig is rooting for the Arrival director. Bamigboye notes that Craig has creative influence over the franchise at this point, then speculates that the actor might be drawn to Villeneuve’s approach to creating female characters, as he’s said to want the “Bond Girls” to have more power in future sequels.

One thing’s for sure: If anybody’s sending Bond to space again, it’s Villeneuve.

The next Bond film is slated for release on November 8th, 2019.